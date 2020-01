The woman who died following a crash in Kilcummin earlier this month is to be laid to rest today.

Mary Kelliher, who was in her 70s and from Kilcummin, died at University Hospital Kerry on Saturday.

Her husband, Edward, was pronounced dead shortly after a crash at Finnegan’s Cross on January 9th.

The driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries.

Her funeral Mass takes place this morning at 11 o’clock at the Church of St Gertrude, Firies.