Woman commended for reporting assault by radiographer in Kerry hospital

A woman who reported an assault by a radiographer in the Bon Secours hospital in Tralee has been commended.

A radiographer allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the female patient while she was attending the hospital for an MRI scan in September 2016.

The woman, who is in her sixties, reported the incident and the radiographer was struck off for professional misconduct this week.





Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients’ Association says the woman should be thanked for her bravery.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients’ Association says communication processes are in place between the Irish regulator, the UK and areas across Europe, to ensure all credentials are checked.

He says this process is important to ensure a person’s history will be made known.