Woman charged in connection with Tralee stabbing

A woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in Tralee.

Noreen Flannery of 6 Cois Coille, Tralee appeared at Mallow District Court today where she was charged with assault causing harm.

Noreen Flannery, who’s 40, was released on bail after her appearance at Mallow District Court.

Superintendent Dan Keane says a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí stated that just after 12 noon yesterday, they and emergency services were called to a house in Cois Coille, Tralee where a man in his sixties had sustained what appeared to be a stab wound.

Gardaí made an arrest a short time later.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry; his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.