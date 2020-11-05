Woman charged with child sexual abuse in North Kerry is sent forward for trial

A woman has been sent forward for trial from Listowel District Court, charged with over 50 counts of child sexual abuse.

The allegations involve two children at three separate locations in the North Kerry area between 2005 and 2012.

This woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was before Listowel District Court today.

She’s charged with 57 counts, relating to the sexual abuse of two children at three separate locations in North Kerry between 2005 and 2012.

The book of evidence in the case was served today, and Judge David Waters sent the woman forward for trial to Tralee Circuit Court.

She was remanded on continuing bail, on condition she has no contact with the alleged victims, and that she has no unsupervised contact with children.