A woman has died after becoming ill while swimming in a leisure centre in Killarney.

The 44-year-old became unwell while swimming in the leisure centre in the Gleneagle Hotel at around 1.40 this afternoon.

She was brought to University Hospital Kerry by the National Ambulance Service for treatment.

However, the woman, who was a member of the centre and lived locally, died.

Gardaí have said they are investigating the case of sudden death.

A file is set to be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.