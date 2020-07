A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Tralee.

Gardaí say the middle-aged man was stabbed in a house in Cois Coille earlier today.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry; his injuries are not life-threatening.

A woman in her forties was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have forensically examined the house where the stabbing took place.

That examination has since concluded.