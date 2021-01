Wolves have completed the loan signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad.

The deal’s subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 29-year-old – who’s scored 62 times in 170 appearances for the La Liga side – will be at Molineux until the end of the season.

That news comes on the back of Wolves knocking non-League Chorley out of the FA Cup last night, winning one-nil.

Wolves fan from Kilflynn, Michael O’Rourke spoke to John Drummey about his side’s season so far.