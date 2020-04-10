Witnesses sought in Tralee stabbing investigation

Gardaí in Tralee are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a stabbing in the town.

The incident occured at around 3.30pm yesterday at Caheranne Close on Strand Road.

A male in his late teens was taken University Hospital Tralee.

Scenes of crime officers carried out a full technical examination of the scene.

A male in his teens was arrested and later released without charge; the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with any information to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

They are also interested in speaking to motorists who were in the area and may have dash cam footage.