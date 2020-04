Gardai in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to an accident at Buncurrig, Ballyheigue yesterday.

The accident involving two motorcyclists occured around 2pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and one person was airlifted to hospital in Limerick, while the second person also received treatment.

Neither person is thought to have received life threatening injuries.

The road remained closed until nearly 9pm last night while a technical examination too place.