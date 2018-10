St Brendan’s were too strong for Intermediate School Killorglin in today’s all-Kerry clash in Group D of the Corn Uí Mhuirí Senior Schools Football.

The Killarney school had nine points to spare, winning on a 2-10 to 0-07 scoreline in Firies.

Mercy Mounthawk were beaten 2-11 to 1-11 by Clonakilty Community College in Millstreet.





Last year’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS have received a bye through to the second round in Group A of the Corn Uí Muirí.