There were wins last night for Lixnaw and St Brendans in the opening round of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship last evening.

Lixnaw were comfortable winners over a 14 man Ballyheigue side, running out 3-26 to 13 point winners.

Mike O Halloran was watching for us

Meanwhile it took extra time to separate St Brendans and Abbeydorney, St Brendans running out 2 point victors on a scoreline of 1-21 to 1-19.

Mike O Halloran brings us this report