Wins For All 3 Kerry Teams In SSE Airticity League

By
radiokerrysport
-

It’s been a good day in the world of Kerry soccer.

All 3 teams have beaten their opponents in the SSE Airtricity League.

The Kerry U13s were in Cobh this afternoon where they beat Cobh 5-1. Kerry’s Jack Slattery scored 3 goals while Stephen Gannon and Oisin Healy both scored 1 goal a piece.

The U15s defeated Galway United at home 1-0, where Sean Hill’s goal was enough to bring Kerry to victory.

U15 manager Danny Diggins looks back on their win.

Meanwhile in Limerick, the U19 boys also had a good game following their victory to Limerick FC 5-2. Kerry’s goals came from Thomas Burke and Jordan Barry, who both got 2 goals each, and Sean Carmody.

Finally, tomorrow will see Kerry take on Limerick at home in the U17s game. U17 manager Billy Dennehy looks ahead to their match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR