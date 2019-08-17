Wins For All 3 Kerry Teams In SSE Airticity League

It’s been a good day in the world of Kerry soccer.

All 3 teams have beaten their opponents in the SSE Airtricity League.

The Kerry U13s were in Cobh this afternoon where they beat Cobh 5-1. Kerry’s Jack Slattery scored 3 goals while Stephen Gannon and Oisin Healy both scored 1 goal a piece.

The U15s defeated Galway United at home 1-0, where Sean Hill’s goal was enough to bring Kerry to victory.

U15 manager Danny Diggins looks back on their win.

Meanwhile in Limerick, the U19 boys also had a good game following their victory to Limerick FC 5-2. Kerry’s goals came from Thomas Burke and Jordan Barry, who both got 2 goals each, and Sean Carmody.

Finally, tomorrow will see Kerry take on Limerick at home in the U17s game. U17 manager Billy Dennehy looks ahead to their match.