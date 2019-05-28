You are part of our story – so we want you to be part of our success.

Radio Kerry increased its weekly listenership by 4,000 to 85,000 adults in Kerry in the latest JNLRS.

To say thank you to all of our listeners we will be having a winning month on Radio Kerry from May 27th with lots of competitions and prizes for listeners.





We’ll have prizes from Crag Caves, Cork International Hotel, for Listowel Races and Live at the Marquee, for Cork Airport Hotel, the INEC, Cork Airport, Brian James, Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets, Clayton Hotel Cork and Carraig House amongst others.

And anybody who enters any competition on Radio Kerry during the month will be in with the chance to win AN EXTRA 1,000 EURO.

Enter as many competitions as often as you like and make it a winning month for you and your family.

Stay tuned across the day To Radio Kerry for more details.