Winning Start To Hurling League For Kerry

Kerry have started their 2020 Allianz Hurling League season with a 2-24 to 0-13 win at Mayo.

The Kingdom only pulled away from their hosts in the second half of this Division 2A clash in Castlebar.

Kerry led by 4 points to 1 inside 8 minutes, increasing the gap to 0-5 to 0-3 within 5 more minutes. The Kerry goal arrived in the 16th minute, Jordan Conway netting as the Kingdom went on to open up a 1-7 to 0-8 advantage by the 29 minute mark. All but one of the Mayo scores had come from frees. 4 Shane Conway points in a row followed as Kerry increased their lead to 1-11 to 0-8 by the half-time mark.

Kerry owned the second period, with a goal by Brandon Barrett the highlight as the Kingdom registered a 17 point success.