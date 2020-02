It’s thought a local in Milltown may have won Tuesday night’s winning Daily Million prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Kelly’s Londis Store, Milltown.

The lucky ticket holder scooped one million euro, but has yet to make contact with the National Lottery.

The winning numbers were 14, 17, 30, 31, 33, and 38; the bonus number was 28.

Owner of Kelly’s Londis Store, Milltown, Seamus Kelly says given the time of the year, it’s likely the winning ticket holder is local.