Winners of Kerry Student Enterprise Awards announced

The winners of the Kerry Student Enterprise Awards have been announced.The competition promotes the development of innovation, idea development, business structure, sourcing of finance and marketing.This year’s Educator of the Year award went to Pierce Dargan of Presentation Secondary School Castleisland, while the Castleisland school also took home the overall school prize.

The main award winners will now progress to the national finals.

Kerry County Final 2020 Winners:

Junior Winner: Cast Away, Presentation Secondary School Castleisland:

Emily Walsh, Colene O’Callaghan, Áine Broderick, Ella Fitzgerald, Charlie O’Keeffe will represent Kerry in the national finals.

Junior Runner Up: Fidget Fabric, Presentation Secondary School Milltown:

An Interactive Blanket for people suffering with dementia.

Intermediate Winner: Sála Síos, Presentation Secondary School Castleisland:

3D Printed Horse Stirrup Attachment – Katelyn Curtin will represent Kerry in the national finals.

Intermediate Runner Up: Gaelic Touch, Presentation Secondary School Castleisland:

4 Quadrant Colour Coded Gaelic Football Boot Skin.

Senior Winner: Approaching Coaching, Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee:

Sports Coaching Made Simple – Lara Flynn, Saoirse O’Donavan, Emily O’Brien, Yvonne Morrissey will represent Kerry in the national finals.

Senior Runner Up: Climate Conquest, Castleisland Community College:

Educational Board Game on Climate Change.

My Entrepreneurial Journey (Junior Winner): Soil Sauna, ISK Killorglin:

Eimear Harrington will now represent Kerry in the national final of Student Enterprise Awards.

My Entrepreneurial Journey (Intermediate Winner): Anna’s Awesome Gifts, Pobal Scoil Sliabh Luachra:

Anna Cashman will now represent Kerry in the national final of Student Enterprise Awards.

Creative Idea – Video Winner: Cycle Away CO2, Tarbert Comprehensive School:

Safer Cycling in rural Ireland – drivers alerted when cyclist ahead. Kieran Spaight will now represent Kerry in the national final of Student Enterprise Awards.

OTHER AWARDS:

Creative Idea – Best Video Award: ‘Whale Farms’, Causeway Comprehensive