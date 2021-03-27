Winners of Kerry Student Enterprise Awards 2021 announced

The winners of this year’s Kerry Student Enterprise Awards have been announced.

The competition helps students understand all the steps involved in setting up a business, from sourcing finance to marketing and sales.

The winner of this year’s senior category were students from Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne who designed a bilingual card game.

Students from Castleisland Community College won the intermediate category with a board game for learning Irish.

And the junior level winner was waterproof sports footwear developed by students from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

The Creative Video Winner was Katie Allman Moriarty from Presentation Secondary School, Tralee.

All the winners will go on to represent Kerry in the national finals in May.