Winners of KCC Road Safety Art Competition announced

The winners of Kerry County Council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Art Competition have been announced.

 

Over 500 primary school children from all over Kerry took part in the competition to highlight the important message of road safety.

 

Prize Boxes were delivered this week to the School of each of the winning students.

 

Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen paid tribute to the winners and all who took part.

 

The 2021 Road Safety Calendar is available to download from Kerry County Council’s website.

The 2021 calendar winners are:

 

MonthNameClassSchool
 

January

 

Aoibhe O’Donoghue

 

6th Class

Lissivigeen National School

Killarney

 

February

 

Grace Stanney

 

5th Class

Castlegregory National School

Castlegregory

 

March

 

Evan Cahill

 

6th Class

Kilgobnet National School

Killarney

 

April

 

Holly Galloway

 

4th Class

St. Joseph’s National School

Ballyheigue

 

May

 

Kayla Murphy

 

6th Class

Killocrim National School

Listowel

 

June

 

Caoimhe Barry

 

6th Class

Dromclough National School

Listowel

 

July

 

Aidan Beirne

 

5th Class

Scoil Treasa Naofa

Kilflynn

 

August

 

Maddison Ní Chlúmhán

 

5th Class

Scoil an Chlocháin

Trá Lí

 

September

 

Lynda O’Driscoll

 

6th Class

Scoil Náisiúnta Dar Earca

Valentia Island

 

October

 

Jude Ní Riain

 

5th Class

Bunscoil an Chlochair

Daingean Uí Chúis

 

November

 

Evelyn McElligott

 

6th Class

Loughfouder National School Knocknagoshel, Tralee
 

December

 

Paige Murphy

 

5th Class

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal

Lixnaw

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

