Winners of KCC Road Safety Art Competition announced

The winners of Kerry County Council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Art Competition have been announced.

Over 500 primary school children from all over Kerry took part in the competition to highlight the important message of road safety.

Prize Boxes were delivered this week to the School of each of the winning students.

Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen paid tribute to the winners and all who took part.

The 2021 Road Safety Calendar is available to download from Kerry County Council’s website.

The 2021 calendar winners are: