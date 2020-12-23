Winners of KCC Road Safety Art Competition announced

The winners of Kerry County Council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Art Competition have been announced.
Over 500 primary school children from all over Kerry took part in the competition to highlight the important message of road safety.
Prize Boxes were delivered this week to the School of each of the winning students.
Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen paid tribute to the winners and all who took part.
The 2021 Road Safety Calendar is available to download from Kerry County Council’s website.
The 2021 calendar winners are:
|Month
|Name
|Class
|School
|
January
|
Aoibhe O’Donoghue
|
6th Class
|Lissivigeen National School
Killarney
|
February
|
Grace Stanney
|
5th Class
|Castlegregory National School
Castlegregory
|
March
|
Evan Cahill
|
6th Class
|Kilgobnet National School
Killarney
|
April
|
Holly Galloway
|
4th Class
|St. Joseph’s National School
Ballyheigue
|
May
|
Kayla Murphy
|
6th Class
|Killocrim National School
Listowel
|
June
|
Caoimhe Barry
|
6th Class
|Dromclough National School
Listowel
|
July
|
Aidan Beirne
|
5th Class
|Scoil Treasa Naofa
Kilflynn
|
August
|
Maddison Ní Chlúmhán
|
5th Class
|Scoil an Chlocháin
Trá Lí
|
September
|
Lynda O’Driscoll
|
6th Class
|Scoil Náisiúnta Dar Earca
Valentia Island
|
October
|
Jude Ní Riain
|
5th Class
|Bunscoil an Chlochair
Daingean Uí Chúis
|
November
|
Evelyn McElligott
|
6th Class
|Loughfouder National School Knocknagoshel, Tralee
|
December
|
Paige Murphy
|
5th Class
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
Lixnaw