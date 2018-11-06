Winners of Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 announced

The winners of Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 have been announced.

Kerry County Council’s Oifig na Gaeilge administer the awards, in partnership with Glór na nGael who are in charge of the adjudication.

The awards recognise Kerry businesses that use Irish in their work throughout the year.





The winners of this year’s Gradam Gnó Chiarraí are:

Gradam Seirbhísí to Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne – sponsored by Radio Kerry

Gradam Seirbhísí to Mac Domhnaill Dental – sponsored by The Kerryman

Gradam Turasóireachta to Brian de Staic – sponsored by Kerry’s Eye

Gradam Gaeltachta to Aniar TV – sponsored by Údarás na Gaeltachta

Gradam Iar-Ghaeltachta to Bricín – sponsored by Kerry Local Enterprise Office

Sponsors awarded each winner an advertising or monetary package valued at €500 along with a specially designed Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 slate plaque.