Winners of Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 announced

By
radiokerrynews
-
Pictured at the presentation of the awards are front from left, Micheal O'Cinneide and Ruth Ui Ogain, Comhar Chreidmheas Chorca Dhuibhne, Roibeard Ó hEartáin and Cabrini De Barra, Oifigeach Forbartha Gaeilge Chomhairle Contae Chiarraí and Rachel Ni Riada. At back, Brendan Kennelly, Kerry's Eye, Sean McUidhir, Bricin, Killarney, Tomas Hayes, Kerry LEO, Mairead and Brian De Staic, An Daingean, Marcus MacDomhnaill and Maire Ui Shiocru, MacDomhnaill Dental, Tralee, Niamh Ni Bhaoil and Dara Javch, Aniar TV, Dingle and Tadhg Evans, The Kerryman Newspaper. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The winners of Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 have been announced.

Kerry County Council’s Oifig na Gaeilge administer the awards, in partnership with Glór na nGael who are in charge of the adjudication.

The awards recognise Kerry businesses that use Irish in their work throughout the year.


The winners of this year’s Gradam Gnó Chiarraí are:

Gradam Seirbhísí to Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne – sponsored by Radio Kerry
Gradam Seirbhísí to Mac Domhnaill Dental – sponsored by The Kerryman
Gradam Turasóireachta to Brian de Staic – sponsored by Kerry’s Eye
Gradam Gaeltachta to Aniar TV – sponsored by Údarás na Gaeltachta
Gradam Iar-Ghaeltachta to Bricín – sponsored by Kerry Local Enterprise Office

Sponsors awarded each winner an advertising or monetary package valued at €500 along with a specially designed Gradam Gnó Chiarraí 2018 slate plaque.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR