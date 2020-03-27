Winners of Animation Dingle Awards announced

The winners of the Animation Dingle Awards have been announced.

The Dingle Animation festival, which was due to take place last weekend, was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

All entries were still judged despite the cancellation, and the winners of the YouTube Kids Animation Dingle Student Awards and the Young Animator of the Year awards have been announced.

Ennis student Katie Elger won the Young Animator of the Year award for her entry Life in Plastic.

The 2020 YouTube Kids Animation Dingle Student Award winners are:

BEST IRISH – Beekeeper, Robyn Conroy, (IADT)

BEST INTERNATIONAL – Shergar, Cora McKenna, (Denmark)

BEST DIRECTOR – Home, Méabh Gilheany & Rhea Hanlon, (Ulster University)

BEST WRITER – How to Rob a Witch, Liam Fahy, (IADT)

BEST DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – Outside the box, Janet Grainger, (Colaiste Dhulaigh)

BEST ANIMATION – Fish for Life, Kerstin Blätterbinder, Lisa Gierlinger, Lukas Mathä, Victoria Wolfersberger, (Austria)

BEST 2D – How to Rob a Witch, Liam Fahy, (IADT)

Best 3D/CGI – Don’t Croak, Daun Kim, (Ringling College of Art and Design, United States)

BEST STOP MOTION – Daughter, Daria Kashcheeva, (Czech Republic)

BEST MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN – Legend Has It, Ciara Johnson, (BCFE)

Inaugural Best Sting – In Pursuit of BigFoot, Eoin O’ Keane (LYIT)

Inaugural Best Irish Professional Short – An Gadhar Dubh, Director Padraig Fegan, Paper Panther Productions.

YAOTY winner – Life in Plastic by Katie Elger from Colaiste Muire, Ennis

YAOTY Silver – Save Our Souls by Aaron Gillespie, from Summerhill College, Sligo

YAOTY Bronze – Starfish by Kellie Flaherty from Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir