The Kerry Short Film Bursary of €10,000 has been awarded to filmmakers Tristan Heanue and Ronan Cassidy.

From a competitive field of 60 submissions, their project, Harmless, was selected as the winner of €10,000.

The film deals with the interactions between an isolated older man living in rural Kerry and a group of joyriders in the area; it’ll be made in Kerry later this summer.

The Kerry Film Bursary Award aims to foster creativity and increased activity in filmmaking in Kerry.