Windsurfers’ actions last night in Brandon Bay described as reckless

Windsurfers’ actions last night during Storm Lorenzo have been described as reckless.

Emergency services were launched in West Kerry last evening to search for a windsurfer reported missing off Brandon Bay.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the operation which saw Dingle Coast Guard, the Fenit All Weather Lifeboat, and the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter tasked to the scene in gale force 9 conditions.

Frank Heidtke of Dingle Coast Guard, who was among those called out last evening, has expressed relief that the man – a UK national – made his own way ashore and didn’t require medical attention.

He says it’s believed the man is an experienced windsurfer, however, he says the risk of taking to the sea during Storm Lorenzo may not have been weighed up correctly.

Robert O’Mahony, a photographer with the Kerry’s Eye who lives in Cloghane, says he saw up to 20 windsurfers out on the water earlier in the evening.

He went down to the water to take photographs of the windsurfers – and noted there were no people walking on the beach due to the conditions.