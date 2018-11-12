Windsurfer missing off the Kerry coast makes it ashore 25 nautical miles away

A windsurfer who went missing off the Ballybunion coast for seven hours yesterday has been located 25 nautical miles away in Kilkee, Co Clare.

A major search operation was launched just after 5.30 yesterday evening after the windsurfer didn’t return to shore.

Fenit RNLI were tasked to the scene along with the Kilrush RNLI, Shannon based Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 and the naval vessel, the LE Niamh.





There were gale force winds and 3 metre swells at the time he went missing.

Jackie Murphy, PRO of Fenit RNLI, said it was miraculous the surfer managed to make it ashore.