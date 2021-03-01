Winding up of company that operated Kerry nursing home at centre of major COVID-19 outbreak

The company which operated a Kerry nursing home, that was taken over by the HSE and later closed, is being voluntarily wound up.

Bolden Nursing Homes Ltd, which is owned by Michael and Mary O’Donoghue of Coolaclarig, Listowel, operated the Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel.

A liquidator, OHB Consulting, has been appointed to wind up the company.

In a declaration of solvency document filed with the Companies Registration Office, the directors of Bolden Nursing Home Ltd, Michael and Mary O’Donoghue of Coolaclarig, Listowel, declared total company assets of €1.6 million and liabilities of €634,000.

The document states that the company will be able to discharge all its debts within 12 months of winding up.

Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry Listowel closed last December following a COVID-19 outbreak in which nine residents died.

Nineteen staff and residents contracted coronavirus during the outbreak.

The HSE was directed to take over the running of the private nursing home by court order on November 19th for a two-week period.

This was following a Health Information Quality Authority inspection in November which found the nursing home to be a centre in chaos.

Following the takeover and subsequent closure, HIQA chief inspector Mary Dunnion called for increased powers for the regulator to enable it to take swifter action in such cases.