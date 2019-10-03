Wind warning for Storm Lorenzo extended in Kerry

Met Eireann has extended a status Orange wind warning for Kerry from 6 o’clock this evening until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Storm Lorenzo is continuing to weaken as it tracks towards Ireland.

However, Met Eireann says the former hurricane will still bring winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour tonight.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team met again this morning to review preparations for the impact of Storm Lorenzo in the county.

During the storm the public can report emergencies to Kerry County Council on 066 7183588.

Life-threatening emergencies should always be referred to the emergency services on 999.

Deputy Head of Forecasting with Met Eireann Joan Blackburn says coastal areas should be avoided during the storm due to high seas and strong winds:

Meanwhile, the National Parks and Wild Service says Killarney National Park will be closed from 3 o’clock this afternoon.

NPWS Regional Manager Seamus Hassett says the park will reopen on a phased basis tomorrow as the damage is assessed: