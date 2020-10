A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, along with four other counties.

Met Éireann says south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Winds speeds may be higher in coastal and exposed areas.

The warning is valid from 10pm tomorrow until 7am Saturday.

This wind warning’s also in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Clare.