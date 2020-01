Met Eireann has issued two new status yellow wind warnings for four counties.

An alert for Donegal, Galway and Mayo is currently in operation until 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, the forecaster has issued a similar warning for Kerry from midnight tonight, until midday tomorrow.

And a separate 12-hour alert will be in place in Cork, Waterford and Wexford from 2am until 2pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann is predicting wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in affected countries.