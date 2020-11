A status yellow wind warning for Kerry comes into effect from 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Met Eireann says southwest to westerly winds veering northwest will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour.

There could be gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid until 1 o’clock tomorrow morning.