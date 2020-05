A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry from this evening.

Met Éireann is forecasting that southeast winds, veering southwesterly will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This is expected mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains in Kerry.

The warning comes into place at 7 o’clock this evening, until 5 o’clock tomorrow evening.

Similar warnings are in place for other western coastal counties from tonight and tomorrow morning.