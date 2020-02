Every county across the country could see some snow over the coming hours.

Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow snow/ice warning, with wintry showers expected.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will also come into place for Kerry and Clare this afternoon at 2 o’clock until 11 o’clock tonight.

Average speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected.