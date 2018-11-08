Wind and rainfall warnings in place for Kerry

A number of weather warnings are in place for Kerry and other counties tomorrow.

There’s a status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry and 12 other counties including Cork and Dublin.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm but may exceed that in mountainous areas.





This is forecast from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning to 6 o’clock tomorrow evening.

There’s also a status yellow wind warning for Munster and Connacht, with southeasterly winds expected to reach between 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

Met Eireann says gusts speeds will be higher in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.

The warning is in place from 4 o’clock tomorrow morning to 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.