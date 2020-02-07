Wind and rain warnings issued for tomorrow morning countrywide

Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The alert for Donegal and Mayo will come into effect at noon tomorrow, with Galway an hour later.

Winds of up 120 kilometres an hour are expected across the three counties, as Storm Ciara hits Ireland.

Status yellow wind and rain warnings remain in place for the rest of the country and are valid from 9am and 12 noon respectively tomorrow.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the change of weather could be dangerous.