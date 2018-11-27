Munster Colleges GAA
Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3
Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes...
Win For Kerry College In Corn Ui Mhuiri
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3 Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
3 Medals For Kerry Club At Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition
Tralee Rowing Club brought 11 young athletes to the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition last Saturday, at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick, and...
Peadar Tóibín and His Plans for a new Political Movement – November 26th, 2018
The former Sinn Féin TD who broke with the party over abortion says there is a segment of society who are not being represented...
The Joy of Becoming an Irish Citizen – November 26th, 2018
Today 3,000 people were conferred with Irish citizenship in Killarney. American-born Tom Cahill got in touch to describe the emotions he felt when he...
“I Can’t Believe Someone I Trusted Would Hurt Me Like That” -November 26th, 2018
A Tralee man has been found guilty and has been sentenced for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The teenage girl delivered a victim impact statement...