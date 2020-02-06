Willie Pa O’Connor, Collins Park, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Glenshesk, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Friday (Feb 7th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Milford Hospice Home Care team.