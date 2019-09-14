Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday (Sept. 15th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept.16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Line Out Takes Feature On Final Day Of Listowel Races
Line Out took the honours in the feature at Listowel today, the MJ Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle.The 14/1 shot came home by a head...
Evening Sports Update
Dublin and Kerry are set to lock horns once again in just under an hour in this evening's All Ireland senior football final replay.Liverpool...
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett reports
Rossbeigh housing development appealed
A decision to grant planning permission for a six-house development in Rossbeigh has been appealed.An Bord Pleanala will give its ruling in the New...
