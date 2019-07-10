Willie Dillane, Listellick, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR