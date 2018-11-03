reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening from 5.30 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. House Strictly private please.
Dr.Crokes Begin Quest For Provincial Glory
Dr.Crokes tomorrow begin their quest for Provincial glory.The ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship has them in Tipperary.They face Moyle...
Willian ‘Willie’ Keane, Lenamore, Ballylongford
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Kingdom Basketball Sides In Sunday Action
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are in Dublin tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.They’re at Griffith College Swords Thunder from 3.30.Eamon Foley previewsIn Men’s...
Kerry emergency services to be honoured at Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Weekend
The bravery of the Kerry emergency services will be celebrated as part of the Hugh O'Flaherty Memorial Weekend.Killarney House Members of the Irish Coast...
