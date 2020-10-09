William ‘Willie’ Dillane, Old Golf Links, Tralee.

Beloved husband of thelate Mary (died January 2020) and dear father of Gerard, John, Margaret, Frank, Donal and Rose.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister Peig (O’Connell), sons-in-law Mike & Kieran, daughters-in-law Sheila, Joni and Cathy, brothers-in-law Seán & Dan, sister-in-law Anna (Mc Loughlin), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for William (Willie) with the requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Saturday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

