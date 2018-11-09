William O’Donoghue, Tonevane, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee this Sunday (Nov 11th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen.
Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Annagh Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR