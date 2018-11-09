Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee this Sunday (Nov 11th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen.
Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Annagh Cemetery.
Latest News
William O’Donoghue, Tonevane, Tralee.
Kerry stores win at Londis Retailing Awards 2018
Kelly's Londis, Milltown has won a top award at the recent annual Londis Retailing Awards 2018.They were named category winners for Supermarket Store of...
Kerry stores shortlisted for annual ShelfLife C Store awards
Two Kerry stores have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards in the annual ShelfLife C Store awards.The awards recognise and reward best practise in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDeclan Rice admits he is struggling to make a decision about his international future.The London born West Ham star has yet to play...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Update
The focus tomorrow in the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League is on the Even Age groups.Sunday brings National Cup and Inter League ties.Padraig Harnett reports...
John Prendiville Cup Takes Centre Stage On Coursing Scene This Weekend
The John Prendiville Cup takes centre stage on the coursing scene this weekend.It’s the feature at the Listowel meeting.James O’Connor previews