William Lenihan, Flemby, Ballymacelligott and late of Toureen, Glanageenty, Ballymacelligott.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 25th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre.