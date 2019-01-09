William Daly, Woodville, Milltown & formerly of Kilfalney, Currans.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Jan 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

