reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Latest News
Michael Daly, Cragg, Currans & formerly of Kilfalney, Currans.
Reposing at the Parish Centre Currow tomorrow (Wed Nov 28th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Theresa...
William ‘Billy’ Coleman, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of St. Anthony’s Terrace, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass...
Gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour expected in Kerry as Storm Diana...
The Road Safety Authority is urging people in Kerry to exercise caution tomorrow as Storm Diana approaches.Met Eireann says the weather system will bring...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes...
Win For Kerry College In Corn Ui Mhuiri
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3 Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes...
Win For Kerry College In Corn Ui Mhuiri
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3 Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
3 Medals For Kerry Club At Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition
Tralee Rowing Club brought 11 young athletes to the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition last Saturday, at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick, and...