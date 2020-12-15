William ‘Bill’ O’Carroll, Pulleen, Tarbert.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O’ Carroll of Pulleen, Tarbert on 14th December 2020. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Rosario, brothers Dick and Michael, sister-in-law, Ann, nieces Aisling and Niamh, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

A strictly private requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Private burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, and the staff of Muckross Ward, University Hospital Kerry for their care and kindness to Bill.

