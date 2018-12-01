William (Bill) McGaley, Mill View, Church Road, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening (Dec.2nd), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR