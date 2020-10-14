William (Bill) Joy of Meadowlands Tralee and formerly of Mountcoal, Listowel

A private family funeral will take place for William (Bill) Joy with the requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Friday in Our Lady of Fatima & Saint Senan’s Church, Irremore, Lixnaw followed by interment in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired to the Aghadoe Ward of University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

Beloved husband of Mairead and dear father of Liam and Maura. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Adam, Emma, Thomas, Jack, Eoghan, Gearóid, Aoibheann & Éabha, brother Tom, sister Peig (Walsh), nephews, nieces, daugther-in-law Sinead, Maura’s partner Dermot, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

