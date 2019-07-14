William (Bill) Heffernan, 95, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Woodford, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening (July 15th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (July 16th) at 11.30am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Soccer Finale Action Tomorrow Night In Mounthawk Park
Mouthawk park will be the venue tomorrow night for the Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Final.Killarney Celtic will take on Rattoo Rover in the head...
Day 1 Of The Killarney Races Gets Underway Tomorrow
Tomorrow marks the start of a 5 day race meeting at the Killarney Races.Although Ladies day is on Thursday, the main attention is focused...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card2/1 shot Lubagh Kirsty won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Stuart Welford by 5 and a...
Final Day Of The National Gents Strokeplay Championships
Today is the final day of action this weekend in the Gents National Strokeplay Pitch & Putt Championship.Jason O'Connor reports
