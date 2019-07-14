William (Bill) Heffernan, 95, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Woodford, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel  on Monday evening (July 15th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (July 16th)  at 11.30am .  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR