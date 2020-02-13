William ‘Bill’ Hannon, Ballygologue Park, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Fri Feb 14th) from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30am followed by private cremation.  Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR