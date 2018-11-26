William ‘Bill’ Gleeson, Bunagarha, Listowel and formerly of Ballyglunin, Tuam Co. Galway.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening (Mon 26th Nov) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to st. Mary’s Church Listowel.
Requiem mass for will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St John Paul ll Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Latest News
Ciara Orme née Clifford, Callinafercy East, Milltown.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 27th) from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin....
Ballyduff farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of neighbouring landowner today
A Ballyduff farmer will be sentenced for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in north Kerry today.Last month, a jury found 63-year-old Michael...
Tralee Boxing Club Tournament Review
Boxers from Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry participated at Tralee Boxing Club.Rathkeale BC brought a strong team of seven boxers, going home with 5...
Tralee man been given a prison sentence for defiling 15-year-old girl
A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for defiling a 15-year-old girl.30-year-old Martin Flynn of 11 Lohercannon, Tralee, had pleaded guilty...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
At the Mixed Doubles Shields tournament: Div 3. Jenelle Griffin (Moyvane)& Listowel’s Cian Liston defeated Sam Hayes (Killarney) & Aidan Evans (Annascaul) 21/15 21/14. Div...
Latest Sports
Tralee Boxing Club Tournament Review
Boxers from Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry participated at Tralee Boxing Club.Rathkeale BC brought a strong team of seven boxers, going home with 5...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
At the Mixed Doubles Shields tournament: Div 3. Jenelle Griffin (Moyvane)& Listowel’s Cian Liston defeated Sam Hayes (Killarney) & Aidan Evans (Annascaul) 21/15 21/14. Div...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges GAA U19 E Football Quarter Final Curran’s 11:30 Desmond College Gortboy V Killorglin Community College Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Football Division 2 League Semi-Final: ITT v...