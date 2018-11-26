William ‘Bill’ Gleeson, Bunagarha, Listowel and formerly of Ballyglunin, Tuam Co. Galway.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening (Mon 26th Nov) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to st. Mary’s Church Listowel.
Requiem mass for will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St John Paul ll Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

