Wife of man accused of having sex with 16-year-old in Kerry says she was, in effect, the girl’s parent

The wife of a man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old in Kerry says she was, in effect, the girl’s parent.

Two men are denying nine charges for the sexual exploitation of a child and two of having sexual intercourse with that child at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

Readers are advised some details may cause distress.

The second accused is facing three charges, two for the sexual exploitation of a child and one of having sex with a child.

His wife, a prosecution witness, gave evidence: she said the alleged victim was a lovely, pleasant girl and she fit in with the accused’s family.

During cross-examination, the woman was asked if gardaí had checked the room where her husband and the child allegedly had sex for any traces of fluids; she said they hadn’t.

She said the girl didn’t show any sign of stress or duress, despite working for the accused for over three months following the alleged incident.

In relation to the first accused – who’s facing eight charges – the woman said it was “as clear as day” that the 16-year-old had a crush on the man, who was in his thirties at the time.

Prosecutor Tom Rice asked the woman, had she noticed the child had any mental or physical ailments, would she have sought help; the woman replied she was effectively the girl’s parent.