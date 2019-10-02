Widespread shock following death of local woman in Castleisland crash

There’s widespread shock locally following the death of a woman in a road traffic collision near Castleisland earlier today.

A car and jeep were involved in a collision at Meenleitrim on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road at around 8 o’clock this morning.

A local woman in her 20s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Fine Gael councillor for the Castleisland area Bobby O’Connell says it’s a terrible tragedy.

He says the whole area is in shock: